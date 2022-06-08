Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,807 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Starbucks worth $450,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 170,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,668. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.