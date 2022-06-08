Stifel Financial Corp Buys 25,932 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $354,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.73.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $157.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

