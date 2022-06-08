Stifel Financial Corp Has $311.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $311,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 168.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 973.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

