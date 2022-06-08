Stifel Financial Corp Has $420.32 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.66% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $420,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,428,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.60. 11,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

