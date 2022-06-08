Stifel Financial Corp Has $608.20 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,619 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $608,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.89. 310,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,883. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.