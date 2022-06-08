Stifel Financial Corp Has $807.69 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,422,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Costco Wholesale worth $807,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

Shares of COST traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.19. 36,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,056. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.32 and a 200-day moving average of $528.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

