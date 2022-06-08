Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $505,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

