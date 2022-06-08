Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial comprises 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Stifel Financial worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 193.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 7,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

