Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $896.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $160,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

