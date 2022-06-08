StockNews.com Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 721,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

