StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
