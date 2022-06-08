StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

