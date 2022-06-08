StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BGSF by 20.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,267 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

