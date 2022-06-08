StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.51. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

