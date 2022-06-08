StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $2.21 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 163,200 shares of company stock valued at $470,437 in the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

