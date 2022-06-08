StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

