StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

