StockNews.com Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

