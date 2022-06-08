Stony Point Capital LLC Buys 13,615 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 2.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

COUP opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

