Strike 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.57 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $26.26 or 0.00087321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202,387 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.