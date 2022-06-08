Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,425 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

