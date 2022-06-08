Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 14,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,877. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.