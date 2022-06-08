Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $231.31. 89,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $210.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $241.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.