Studio Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.67. 5,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,608. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.58.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

