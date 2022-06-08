Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.88. 52,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

