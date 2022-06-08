Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,699 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 17,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,518. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

