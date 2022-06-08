Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,607 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,682,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,252 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 527,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,001,460. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

