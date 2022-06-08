Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 118,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,117. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

