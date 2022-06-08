Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

