Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,290. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

