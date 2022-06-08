Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,895,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

