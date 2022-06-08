SUKU (SUKU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.01 Million

SUKU (SUKU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $7.01 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

