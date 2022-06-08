Sun Valley Gold LLC Reduces Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sun Valley Gold LLC trimmed its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 917,402 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 1.5% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.