Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $127,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. 496,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.