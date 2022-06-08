Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,308. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.71. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

