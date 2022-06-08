Synovus Financial Corp Has $282.03 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,891,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,664 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 2.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $282,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 9,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

