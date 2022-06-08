Synovus Financial Corp Has $31.30 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $199,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

