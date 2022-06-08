Synovus Financial Corp Has $32.37 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.57. 80,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.
In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
