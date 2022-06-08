Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

FB traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.87. 507,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12. The firm has a market cap of $540.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

