Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. 182,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,572,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

