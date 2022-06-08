Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,768 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $96,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,699,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,678,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,596,000 after buying an additional 334,232 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 5,007,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

