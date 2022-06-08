Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,686 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.58. 165,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,875,639. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

