Synovus Financial Corp Sells 726 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.48. 18,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,770. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.