Systematic Financial Management LP Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 3.78% of First Community Bankshares worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.54.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

FCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares in the company, valued at $780,646.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,756. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

