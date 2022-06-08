Systematic Financial Management LP Has $23.51 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

