Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.88% of Urban Outfitters worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 48,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 53,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,926. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

