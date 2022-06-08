Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 40,349 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.30% of Owens Corning worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,999. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $105.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

