Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.26% of Everest Re Group worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $285.10. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.92. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

