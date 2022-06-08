Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.74% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.