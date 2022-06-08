Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,235 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $36,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE FIX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,869 shares of company stock valued at $439,742. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

