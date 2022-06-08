Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 22,792 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies accounts for 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.31% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $41,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

NYSE PIPR traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,542. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

